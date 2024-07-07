Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. 1,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 34,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Stryve Foods Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.34. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 432.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stryve Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNAX Free Report ) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 9.65% of Stryve Foods worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

Featured Stories

