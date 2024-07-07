Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGR opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.22. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $26,038.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $26,038.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

