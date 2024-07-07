Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 352,581 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 299.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $47,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 304.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

