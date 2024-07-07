Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 3,861 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Northern Trust worth $43,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Northern Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 986.3% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 17,074.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

