Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $43,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.6 %

SNA opened at $255.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

