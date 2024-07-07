Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,759 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $51,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $3,327,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

