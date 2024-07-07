Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $48,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 151,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 1.4 %

Textron stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

