Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $45,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,592,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,223,000 after purchasing an additional 370,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after acquiring an additional 171,960 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,062,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 433,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.501 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.