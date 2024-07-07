Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.93 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Citizens Financial Group worth $43,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,037,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

