Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $47.30 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Expedia Group worth $47,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 523 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,143 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $123.61 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average of $133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

