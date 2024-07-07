Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $48.17 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Waters worth $48,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,163,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,839,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,286,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $286.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.80. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

