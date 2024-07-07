Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $48.35 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $48,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,946,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in PPL by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.