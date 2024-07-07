Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $52.54 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 878,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $52,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ES opened at $57.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

