Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $52.85 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,090 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $52,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 196,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.61 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

