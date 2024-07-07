Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Packaging Co. of America worth $46,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.69 and a 1 year high of $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

