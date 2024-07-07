Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $53,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $195,406,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $39,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after buying an additional 144,568 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2,079.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $298.38 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

