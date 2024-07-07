Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 755,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $42,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

