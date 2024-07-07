Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,200 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of CMS Energy worth $45,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 611,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,655,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMS opened at $58.93 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

