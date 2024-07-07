Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,616 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $46,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.