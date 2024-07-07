Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 68,747 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of CF Industries worth $50,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CF Industries by 926.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 165,808 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CF Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in CF Industries by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

