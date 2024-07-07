Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $49,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,161,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after acquiring an additional 233,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after acquiring an additional 197,169 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,987,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $225.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,681 shares of company stock worth $468,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.