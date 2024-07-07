Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $359.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.87 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

