Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$51.48 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.73 and a 1 year high of C$56.69. The firm has a market cap of C$65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

