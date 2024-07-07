SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SunOpta Trading Up 4.5 %

STKL stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in SunOpta by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 215,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 107,706 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

