SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
SunOpta Trading Up 4.5 %
STKL stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.