Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $14,656,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 489,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 247,058 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 236,708 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

