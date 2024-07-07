Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 0.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $833.11 and last traded at $839.13. Approximately 1,941,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,521,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $847.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $839.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $764.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

