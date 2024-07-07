Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. 462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.01.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

