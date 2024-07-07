Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Shares Down 10.4%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.85. 15,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 14,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
Surrozen Stock Down 10.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.25) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
