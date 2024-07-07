Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Shares Down 10.4%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.85. 15,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 14,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Surrozen Stock Down 10.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.25) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surrozen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surrozen stock. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Surrozen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRZN Free Report ) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,500 shares during the period. Surrozen makes up approximately 0.1% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Euclidean Capital LLC owned approximately 64.48% of Surrozen worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.