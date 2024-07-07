Susan Davy Sells 5,951 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy sold 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.16), for a total value of £33,682.66 ($42,603.92).

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pennon Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 19th, Susan Davy bought 22 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £132 ($166.96).

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Davy bought 21 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($191.25).

On Friday, April 19th, Susan Davy bought 23 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($189.68).

Pennon Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,062.50, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. Pennon Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($9.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 635.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 668.25.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 30.33 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.41) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.50) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNN

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.