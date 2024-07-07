T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $426,528,000 after buying an additional 567,390 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 812.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after buying an additional 496,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $179.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,210,160 shares of company stock worth $1,041,105,611. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

