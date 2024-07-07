Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.40% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,290,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after buying an additional 167,675 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,288,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $40.42 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

