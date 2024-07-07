Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 127,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $132.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

