Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$87.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.55.

TECK.B opened at C$68.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

