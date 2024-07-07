Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.05

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.05 and traded as high as $48.48. Tencent shares last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 1,440,215 shares changing hands.

Tencent Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $455.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Tencent had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $22.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Increases Dividend

About Tencent

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.3839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Tencent’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

