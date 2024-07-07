Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.37% of Tetra Tech worth $36,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.22. The stock had a trading volume of 284,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $221.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

