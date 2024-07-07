The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Allstate worth $37,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $81,571,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $95,764,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

