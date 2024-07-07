The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $158.43 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.76.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

