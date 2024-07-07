The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 56,773 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 209.4% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Boeing by 625.2% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 5,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,792. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

