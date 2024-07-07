The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Chemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Chemours by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

