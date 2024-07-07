The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Holdings Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,643 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 41,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

NYSE GDV opened at $22.94 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

