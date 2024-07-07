The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,230,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $951.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.49 million. Analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.