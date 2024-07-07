The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of J. M. Smucker worth $42,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SJM opened at $109.89 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.