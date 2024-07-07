The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

NYSE:LGL opened at $5.50 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

