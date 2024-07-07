The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.96

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.96 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.05 ($0.15). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 103,610 shares trading hands.

The Parkmead Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.96.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

