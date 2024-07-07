The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,183 ($14.96).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.78) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SGE

Insider Activity at The Sage Group

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.47) per share, with a total value of £10,117.50 ($12,797.24). 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,086 ($13.74) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 892.40 ($11.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,176.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,159.53.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,692.31%.

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.