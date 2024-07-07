The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 64,870 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 554.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWZ opened at $8.15 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

