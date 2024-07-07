TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.51 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
