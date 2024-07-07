TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.51 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

