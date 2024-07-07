Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TWKS stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth $37,411,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

