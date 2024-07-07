Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,004 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $19,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THRY. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 382.0% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 239,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 189,848 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thryv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 157,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 570,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thryv by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $610.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

