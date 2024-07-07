thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $4.53. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.